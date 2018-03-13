Austin Seferian-Jenkins “extremely interested” in signing with Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks seem resigned to losing tight end Jimmy Graham in free agency, and they could find his replacement in their backyard.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Jets free agent and local product Austin Seferian-Jenkins is working out in Seattle with Seahawks players, and hopes to do a deal there.

Seferian-Jenkins is from Fox Island (just west of Tacoma) and played at the University of Washington, and has apparently zeroed in on joining his hometown team.

A source told Bell that Seferian-Jenkins is “extremely interested” in playing for the Seahawks, and that he wanted to “win big and win big at home.”

The interest seems to be mutual, though the Bears, Jaguars, and Colts are also interested in the bounceback tight end, who caught 50 passes last year.