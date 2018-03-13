Bears adding Taylor Gabriel to wide receiver group

March 13, 2018
The Bears came into the offseason with big needs at wide receiver and they’ve been aggressive about addressing them.

They landed Allen Robinson with a three-year deal after the first day of “legal tampering” and now they are also expected to sign a four-year deal with former Falcon Taylor Gabriel. The news came from Gabriel’s former Browns teammate and current Joe Thomas podcast co-host Andrew Hawkins, who named Gabriel as the source for his scoop.

Gabriel played two years with the Browns to start his career and moved on to the Falcons after getting cut in 2016. He emerged as a big-play threat with seven touchdowns as the Falcons made their way to the Super Bowl. His productivity declined last season, but it still looks like an upgrade over much of what the Bears were working with offensively in 2017 and new coach Matt Nagy was part of a Chiefs offense that made plenty of big plays the last couple of years.

The Bears are also set to sign tight end Trey Burton and they’ll have a much different look on offense if all deals move forward as planned on Wednesday.

  2. Yes. Even with Tarik Cohen bringing up the average, the Bears had the slowest group of pass catchers in the league last year and it wasn’t even close. The biggest beneficiary of this could wind up being Jordan Howard now that defenses can’t stack the box anymore.

  4. As a long time Falcons fan and Chicago resident, I will miss Turbo Taylor and look forward to him getting a chance in Chicago. He can be a similar version of Tyreek Hill. Even pairing his speed with Tarik Cohen is very scary as a match-up.

  6. Matt Nagy’s offense now has Trubisky on the trigger, Howard and Cohen in the backfield, two pass catching TEs (Shaheen & Burton) plus Meredith, Robinson, and Gabriel at WR.

    Good god, they’ve got the pieces to execute what he wants. Match any and all offers to Fuller and build reinforcements into that OL and defense w/ the rest of FA and the draft.

  7. A net addition. Now they need to admit the obvious and move on from Kevin White, who’s just about useless until he gets his regularly scheduled season-ending injury.

