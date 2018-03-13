Bears signing kicker Cody Parkey

Getty Images

The Bears continued their aggressive early work in free agency, and they just have to hope it works out better than last year’s.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bears are signing Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey.

The Bears finished up last year with Mike Nugent, but only after they plowed through a number of other alternatives.

In Parkey, they found a young (26) and accurate (21-of-23 field goals last year) kicker, which could offer some stability.

The Bears have also struck deals with wide receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Trey Burton, which seems encouraging. But after General Manager Ryan Pace struck out last year with Mike Glennon and Markus Wheaton, he needs to be right this offseason or he won’t get to make many more splurges.