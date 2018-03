Getty Images

The Bills are working quickly to stabilize the middle of their defensive line.

According to a tweet from his agents, the Bills are bringing veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams back on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old Williams has spent his entire career with the Bills, and scored his first career touchdown in Week 17.

The Bills moved quickly to reach a deal with Panthers free agent Star Lotulelei this morning, which gives them a solid starting pair.