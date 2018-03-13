Bills bringing Star Lotulelei to Carolina North

Getty Images

The Bills know what they want.

And what they want is former Panthers.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bills are going to sign Panthers nose tackle Star Lotulelei to a five-year deal when free agency opens.

Lotulelei was the Panthers first-round pick in 2013, when Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was the Panthers assistant G.M. and Bills coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers defensive coordinator.

A solid run-stopper, Lotulelei gives the Bills a big presence in the middle after they traded Marcell Dareus and are uncertain about the future of Kyle Williams.

The Panthers had hoped to keep Lotulelei, and will now have to find another true nose tackle, since former first-rounder Vernon Butler is more of an interior rusher in the mold of Kawann Short.