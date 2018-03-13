Bills tender four exclusive rights free agents

Getty Images

When the Bills haven’t been busy closing deals to stock their defensive line, they’ve been extending tenders to four of their exclusive rights free agents.

Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports that the team has tendered four such players. Tight end Nick O'Leary, tight end Logan Thomas, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough and cornerback Lafayette Pitts were the recipients and are now tied to the Bills unless the team chooses to cut them loose.

O’Leary saw the most playing time of the quartet during the 2017 season. He appeared on 52 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and caught 22 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns.

Yarbrough played 47 percent of the defensive snaps in his first season with the team. He had 34 tackles and a sack. Pitts saw most of his time on special teams and Thomas, who entered the NFL as a quarterback, had seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.