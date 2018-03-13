Brees swaps familiarity for a maximum deal

March 13, 2018
Drew Brees officially has moved closer to Tom Brady than Peyton Manning on the Goodfellas scale.

Brees, who had always maximized his earnings from the Saints, traded staying put over getting even more by agreeing to a two-year, $50 million deal. That’s a $25 million annual average, a full $2.5 million per year less than the average payout given to a guy who has started seven largely inconsequential regular-season games.

It’s unknown how much a team like the Vikings or Broncos would have paid Brees. Whatever the gap, it wasn’t big enough to get Brees to leave the Saints. As noted early Tuesday, Brees and his wife simply weren’t inclined to leave.

For a guy who is as competitive as anyone, taking less than lesser quarterbacks to him surely wasn’t easy. But unless Brees would have been willing to pack up and go, the most important element of leverage that comes from free agency — that a player is indeed free — simply didn’t apply to him.

Frankly, it’s surprising he got as much as he did, given his unwillingness to relocate.

8 responses to "Brees swaps familiarity for a maximum deal"

  2. Brees wasn’t going anywhere and he has soaked the Saints enough over the years. NO is his home and staying home is often worth way more than money. If I were in that tax bracket, I would give up the extra 2.5mil to stay in the south too.

  3. Ah, yes, bash the guy after he failed to match your predetermined narrative. There is a benefit to comfort and familiarity, too. Why do you live in West Virginia at this point instead of moving to New York? Ask yourself that question, and I’ll bet it aligns pretty closely to Brees’ thinking in staying in New Orleans.

  7. Boy you guys like to stir the pot. Brees is a 40 year old QB with one SB win. $25 mil seems pretty good to me.

  8. Like Brady, both with agents I might add, got substantially less than market value….just like Sherman got sans the agent….where is the outcry??

