Broncos pick up 2018 option on Demaryius Thomas contract

Getty Images

The Broncos are expected to unveil Case Keenum as their new quarterback when the 2018 league year officially opens and they’re making sure that he’ll have a strong receiving option available once the 2018 season opens.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports that the Broncos have exercised their option on wide receiver Demaryius Thomas‘ contract. The move comes with a $4 million bonus for Thomas, who will also have his base salary of $8.5 million guaranteed for the coming season.

There was some speculation that the Broncos might move on from Thomas and/or Emmanuel Sanders at the start of the offseason, but the odds have been on both players returning for the last month.

Thomas had 83 catches for 949 yards and five touchdowns last season. The catches and yards were his lowest since 2011, although the Broncos surely hope that improved quarterback play will lead to better numbers this time around.