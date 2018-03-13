Browns agree to term with ex-Steelers lineman Chris Hubbard

Getty Images

The Browns are bolstering their offensive line.

Cleveland has agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chris Hubbard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Hubbard will get a five-year deal worth $37.5 million, with nearly $18 million guaranteed.

That sounds like an awful lot of money for a guy with just 14 career starts. We’ll need to see how the deal is structured to fully evaluate it, but the Browns may be getting desperate to spend all that cap space they have available.

Hubbard was the No. 81 player in our Free Agent Top 100.