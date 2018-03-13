Report: Browns agree to terms with Chris Smith

Getty Images

Defensive end Chris Smith has agreed to a three-year, $14 million deal with the Browns, Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Smith wanted to stay in Cincinnati, and the Bengals wanted to keep him. But Cleveland’s offer proved too good for Smith to pass up.

Smith has only 7.5 career sacks. But it seemed finally to click for the 26-year-old last season as he made three sacks and broke up two passes in his most significant playing time. Smith played 35 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 88 special teams plays in 2017.

In 19 games over three seasons in Jacksonville, Smith received limited playing time. The Jaguars traded him to the Bengals a year ago for a conditional pick.