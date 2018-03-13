Browns moving Damarious Randall to safety and he’s fine with that

Getty Images

Damarious Randall isn’t just getting a new team, he’s getting a new position.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the former Packers cornerback will convert to safety for the Browns after last week’s trade, a shift he’s amenable to.

The Browns acquired Randall in exchange for quarterback DeShone Kizer, the two teams swapping disappointing high picks.

Randall fell out of favor with the Packers coaches last season, but the Browns think that having him in the middle of the secondary will have multiple benefits. First,he played safety in college and may simply be more comfortable there. Also, it allows second-year safety Jabrill Peppers to play closer to the line of scrimmage, and if they continue to add at cornerback in free agency, it strengthens the entire secondary.

With the cap space they have, the Browns are expected to pursue some of the top names, including Trumaine Johnson and Bashaud Breeland.