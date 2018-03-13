Browns tender Josh Gordon as exclusive rights free agent

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Gordon made his return to the Browns lineup last season and the team did what they needed to do to have him there in 2018 as well.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have done the expected and tendered Gordon as an exclusive rights free agent. Gordon is set to make $790,000 under the tender and won’t be able to negotiate with other teams now that it is in place.

Gordon caught 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games for the Browns after being reinstated from his suspension last year. Those were the first games that Gordon played since the 2014 season and the extended ban from the league kept him from accruing the seasons needed to avoid exclusive rights free agency.

The Browns are set to add Jarvis Landry at receiver when trades can become official on Wednesday. They’ll hope that the two wideouts join tight end David Njoku and quarterback Tyrod Taylor in bringing better results than they had while going 1-31 the last two years.