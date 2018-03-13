Browns tender Josh Gordon as exclusive rights free agent

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2018, 11:57 AM EDT
Wide receiver Josh Gordon made his return to the Browns lineup last season and the team did what they needed to do to have him there in 2018 as well.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have done the expected and tendered Gordon as an exclusive rights free agent. Gordon is set to make $790,000 under the tender and won’t be able to negotiate with other teams now that it is in place.

Gordon caught 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games for the Browns after being reinstated from his suspension last year. Those were the first games that Gordon played since the 2014 season and the extended ban from the league kept him from accruing the seasons needed to avoid exclusive rights free agency.

The Browns are set to add Jarvis Landry at receiver when trades can become official on Wednesday. They’ll hope that the two wideouts join tight end David Njoku and quarterback Tyrod Taylor in bringing better results than they had while going 1-31 the last two years.

10 responses to "Browns tender Josh Gordon as exclusive rights free agent"

  3. Gotta say if they bring back Terrelle Pryor (who thrived in coach Jackson’s system two years ago) they have a pretty solid stable of receivers:

    1) Josh Gordon
    2) Jarvis Landry
    3) Terrell Pryor
    4) Corey Coleman (who has been solid if not spectacular, when healthy)
    5) David Njoku (flashed as a rookie TE last year)

    Two big, fast deep threats and three reliable pass-catchers to capitalize on hollowed out defenses underneath.

  4. I think they should just offer him a contract with lots of outs. He is a great player. Get him long term with lots of outs… maybe make a long term cheap deal with lots of bonuses for performance, and lots of outs for if he messes up again

  5. Yes, Baker Mayfield to feed this quintet of wide outs. But it may soon be a quartet, when Coleman is traded to another team for a later round pick.

  8. rootforcleveland–after the drop in the final Pittsburgh game last year I wouldn’t say Corey Coleman is a reliable receiver, and Pryor may have done okay in Jackson’s offense but it is Haley’s offense now. Plus, he was no star last year in Washington. Hey, I’m a diehard Browns fan, but you have to be realistic man.

    ——————————–
    You are right. If you put these guys on the Ravens you would have a Super Bowl contender. The Ravens WRs couldn’t catch a cold.

