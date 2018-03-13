Cardinals progressing on restructuring Tyrann Mathieu deal

Getty Images

While the Cardinals had agent Tom Condon on the horn, they worked on a few things at one time.

In addition to agreeing to a deal with Condon client Sam Bradford, they talked with him about another one of his guys.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals are “making positive strides” toward restructuring the deal of safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu is due to have $18 million of his contract guaranteed if he’s on the roster tomorrow, and he’s set to count $14.1 million against the cap. But they would like to find a compromise from the $10.75 million he’s set to make in base and bonuses.

The Cardinals might blanch at the big numbers, but they want to keep Mathieu around.

Mathieu has dealt with injuries but played all 16 games last year, and is an important part of their defense, and with a Bradford-led offense, that will be important.