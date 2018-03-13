Cardinals release Adrian Peterson

Getty Images

The Cardinals have released running back Adrian Peterson, the team announced Tuesday.

The move was expected with the return of David Johnson, whose injury prompted Arizona to trade for Peterson. Johnson broke his left wrist in Week 1.

Peterson played only six games with the Cardinals before a neck injury. He finished his brief time in Arizona with 129 carries for 448 yards and two touchdowns.

Peterson, who turns 33 next week, has gained only 601 yards the past two seasons.

The Cardinals also announced they have tendered restricted free agent Xavier Williams.

The defensive lineman played in 11 games with one start last season, making 25 tackles, three for loss.