Chiefs agree to terms with Sammy Watkins

Getty Images

The Chiefs are giving their young starting quarterback a big-play receiver.

Sammy Watkins and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a contract that should be signed tomorrow, according to multiple reports. The deal has been pegged at about $16 million a year for three years.

That pairs Watkins with Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ new starting quarterback, and adds him to a talented offense that also includes Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs have set Mahomes up to succeed in his first year as the starter, following the Alex Smith trade.

Watkins didn’t live up to expectations in Buffalo after the Bills packaged two first-round picks to move up and draft him. But with the Rams last year he played well in a supporting role, and now the Chiefs will hope he can be their No. 1 wide receiver.