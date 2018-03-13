Chiefs begin defensive rebuild with Anthony Hitchens

Getty Images

At some point, the Chiefs had to start adding instead of just subtracting on defense.

And it appears they’ve begun that process.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chiefs are about to sign Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens to a deal worth $9 million per year.

The 25-year-old Hitchens was capable of playing all three linebacker positions in a 4-3, but likely slots in as the replacement for Derrick Johnson in the middle of the Chiefs’ 3-4.

In addition to Johnson, the Chiefs have also cut pass-rusher Tamba Hali and safety Ron Parker, and traded cornerback Marcus Peters.

So while they still have plenty of work to do, Hitchens is a solid building block on that side to go along with their splash signing of wide receiver Sammy Watkins.