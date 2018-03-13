Chiefs offense could explode with Sammy Watkins

Getty Images

When free agency opens, the Chiefs will open the vault for receiver Sammy Watkins.

Yes, 2014 first-rounder hasn’t lived up to the potential that prompted the Bills to trade up and take him at No. 4. He likewise didn’t do enough during a season in L.A. to get the Rams to tag him, or to make a serious contract proposal.

However, Watkins did do enough (25 touchdown passes in 52 career games) to attract the attention of the Chiefs, who’ll pay $48 million over three years, including a whopping $30 million fully guaranteed at signing, reportedly. Given the team’s other weapons, Watkins could help the Kansas City offense explode.

Watkins has 4.34 speed. Adding him to a mix that includes running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce, receiver Tyreek Hill, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will excite any Chiefs fans — and confound any defensive coordinator. As Chris Simms pointed out on Tuesday’s PFT Live, double coverage on Watkins means single coverage on Hill. Double coverage on Hill means single coverage on Watkins. Double coverage on both means Kelce runs free. Meanwhile, Hunt has wide-open running lanes and underneath passing zones.