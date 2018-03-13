Cousins’ agent acknowledges plan to visit Minnesota first

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Getty Images

Kirk Cousins will be making a free-agency visit, after all.

Agent Mike McCartney says that Cousins will visit the Vikings once free agency opens.

“No final decisions have been made,” agent Mike McCartney said today. “The plan is to visit Minnesota first. That’s all we can say right now.”

It’s OK for Cousins to plan to visit Minnesota. It’s not OK for the plans for a visit to be actually made between Cousins and the Vikings. (A league source has confirmed that this rule is still on the books.) That’s one of the weird quirks of the negotiating window, during which teams are allowed to negotiate with a player’s agent, but during which arrangements for visits cannot be made.

If this sounds picky and hypertechnical, consider this: In 2016, the NFL whacked the Chiefs for talking directly to receiver Jeremy Maclin at a time when the Chiefs were permitted to only talk to his agent. And the Chiefs ultimately lost a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick over it.

Of course, it’s possible that Cousins has made his plans without an invitation. But if there’s any digital trail of flights, hotels, meal reservations, etc. — and if the NFL’s Arbitrary Wheel of Justice lands on “go get ’em” — the Vikings may find themselves in a bit of a predicament when the dust settles on their acquisition of the first healthy, sub-30 franchise quarterback in the history of free agency.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “Cousins’ agent acknowledges plan to visit Minnesota first

  2. Oh and he’s not a franchise QB. Not even close. He’s the best mediocre QB on the market, which means he’ll get paid by a team hoping he’s a franchise QB.

  3. Let them take a draft pick away. After Cousins commits highway robbery and fleeces the team for way to much money they won’t be able to afford any other players anyways!

  4. So you can agree on terms of a contract that is worth millions of dollars, but don’t dare invite that player to visit his potential place of employment…almost sounds ridiculous, but it’s the NFL, so it sounds about right…

  8. Stupid. Could have had Case for 50% of the price and 95% of the productivity – leaving more money to shore up other positions.

  10. So much for the Vikings leaking the $28 million per season as a done deal. Kirk Cousins and his agent have all of the power in this negotiation and $28 million is going to wind up looking like a bargain when they’re done playing the Vikings and Jets against each other!

  11. That’s just so Vikings, no team is better at finding completely unnecessary ways to lose than these guys.

  12. I think a fair and equitable penalty for this is loss of AT LEAST 2 first round draft choices. This is essentially MIN spitting in the league’s face. Either there are rules or there aren’t. Come on Goodell, grow a pair.

  13. Agent Mike McCartney? Really? Is this just Mike McCarthy in disguise screwing over the Vikes?

  15. The most overused phrase of 2018 – “…the first healthy, sub-30 franchise quarterback in the history of free agency.” Should be replaced by Florio’s wet dream.

  16. Oh man. Feel bad for Vikings fans. Redskin fan offering condolences.

    Brock Osweiler/Scott Mitchell all over again. Not going to go well. At his best you can go 9-7 with him.

  18. So overpaid its not funny. More skills than Keenum but only slightly better. Maybe the move to a good team with escalate his production. Good chance you will see the Keenum of the Rams/Texans in Denver now that he left MN. Denver is a dumpster fire with 0 coaches.

  20. LOL – now that we don’t have any further drama about where Cousins will sign, we get a desperate attempt at stirring up some controversy about tampering. Nice try, but total speculation without any basis. Oh, and BTW, Cousins is a quality QB with a great arm and will be a big improvement for the Vikes.

  21. If the Vikings do end up signing Cousins, the a reporter should immediately ask Zimmer “Is Kirk Cousins your week one starter?”…and then see what he says.

  22. Agent to Vikings: “Kirk enjoyed his visit to the Twin Cities during Super Bowl week, and wishes to bring his wife up there this week. He would love to walk through the new workout facility that just opened this week. We will be in contact with Mr Speilman on Wednesday.”

  23. The NFL is fixed. They use directed energy technology. Just watch the ball on field goals…you can see it subtly jerk in the intended direction.

  26. .
    Luckily, all major networks will be covering the trip live. It’s being touted as the most important meeting since Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin met in Yalta in 1945.
    .

  28. Doesn’t really matter who they Barneys get, they’ll return to their normal bottom feeding habits this year.

  30. All the hate here is unreal. I didn’t know every wanker on this board had a crystal ball and could see the how Cousin’s future with the VIkings would play out. After the season is done, will you *please* come back and tell me how your predictions fared?

    Or, here’s an idea: let’s wait and see what a good QB with a very good team accomplishes? Or is that too difficult?

  31. That is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Why in the world would you be able to discuss contract parameters but not be able to invite the player to come for a visit? The NFL is so ridiculous in their attempts to control things.

  34. If you don’t think Cousins is a “franchise” qb then you are basically saying there are only 3-5 “franchise” qbs in the NFL. Cousins is squarely in that second group of qbs after Rodgers/Brady/Brees of the world. He is a better qb than Case, which is really the only question that matters if you are the Vikings.

  35. I think this is best for all parties..cousins, the vikes and most importantly the Jets.

    They should resign McCown and add a guy like Bridgewater or McCarron AND draft the Best Quarterback available at 6 OR even move up to take Mayfield.

    Or get Foles and draft a second tier QB prospect like rudolph or faulk

  37. Please just keep him away from the Jets! Jets and Redskins have about the same amount of talent and he has already proven that he cant carry a team by himself.

  38. Makes sense. He knows the pot of gold – and little else of value – is in Jersey, so he’ll first check out the culture and prospect of winning in MN before going to Jersey and saying, “how stupendously rich are you willing to make me?”

    Hard to fault him either way. In MN he’ll have a legit shot at the SB for a few years to come, and with the Jets he’d be making an historic fortune. In a few years he’ll likely be able to look back on a personally successful choice and have enough money for his great-great-grandchildren to live in comfort.

  40. The Jets should sign Bridgewater and draft Mayfield. Perfect situation for both guys, since the Jets look like big players in the offensive line market, Teddy can get the opportunity to play behind a good offensive line that he didn’t have in his early days and possibly parlay it into big money with another team and Mayfield can sit behind Teddy for a year or half the season and really learn from a consummate pro.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!