DeShawn Shead visiting Lions, then 49ers

The Seahawks indicated a desire to keep cornerback Deshawn Shead when they cut him this week. But Shead isn’t sitting around waiting.

Shead is visiting the Lions today and will meet with the 49ers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Shead’s contract tolled into 2018, or rolled over for another season under the same terms, after he played only two games in 2017 in his return from a torn ACL. But Seattle General Manager John Schneider already had assured Shead he would become a free agent, so the Seahawks did right by the player in allowing him to test the market.

Shead, 28, played all five positions in the Seattle secondary after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He made 22 starts in six seasons, with 15 of those coming in 2016.