Devon Kennard expected to sign with Lions

Getty Images

New Lions coach Matt Patricia is set to add a new piece to his defense on Wednesday.

Peter Schrager of FOX Sports reports that the Lions have agreed to terms with linebacker Devon Kennard. It is set to be a three-year deal with a total value of $18.75 million.

Kennard was a Giants fifth-round pick in 2014 and has played in 52 games over the last four seasons. He made 11 starts for the Giants in 2017 and finished the year with 41 tackles, four sacks and two passes defensed.

The Lions have three linebackers — Paul Worrilow, Tahir Whitehead and Nick Bellore — set for free agency. That means Kennard’s addition is unlikely to be the last time they address the position this offseason.