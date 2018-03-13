Dion Lewis expected to sign with Titans

Getty Images

It looks like Malcolm Butler won’t be the only player leaving New England for Nashville in 2018.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that running back Dion Lewis will join Butler in making the move to the Titans when free agency opens on Wednesday. It’s reportedly a four-year deal.

Lewis, who was No. 32 on our list of the top free agents, saw the biggest workload of his professional career in 2017 and he made the most of the chance. He ran 180 times for 896 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 32 passes out of the backfield for the Patriots.

That mix of skills made Lewis a popular target over the last two days. They also make him a good fit as a complement to Derrick Henry in the Titans backfield.