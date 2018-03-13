Dion Lewis gets four-year, $20 million deal from Titans

Getty Images

Running back Dion Lewis got a four-year, $20 million contract from the Titans, a source told PFT. The deal is worth up to $23 million with incentives.

Lewis will sign when free agency officially opens Wednesday, leaving the Patriots after three seasons.

Under new head coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans appear to becoming New England South. They also agreed to terms with ex-Patriot Malcolm Butler on Tuesday.

Lewis ran 180 times for 896 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 32 passes out of the backfield for the Patriots. He will join Derrick Henry in giving the Titans a solid 1-2 punch at running back.