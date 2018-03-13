Dolphins retain safety Walt Aikens

Getty Images

The Dolphins already traded Jarvis Landry for a sack of beans, and were reportedly offering Ja'Wuan James in trade.

But they are getting something out of their 2014 draft class.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are re-signing safety Walt Aikens to a two-year deal.

Their fourth-round pick that year, Aikens might be the only one left soon. Seventh-rounder Terrence Fede is also an unrestricted free agent, while the rest of former General Manager Dennis Hickey’s draft class (Billy Turner, Arthur Lynch, Jordan Tripp, Matt Hazel) had previously been released.

While James, their first-rounder that year, is still around, he’s far from secure. And with Landry traded for a 2018 fourth-rounder and a 2018 seventh, it’s easy to see why the Dolphins are stuck on a bit of a treadmill.