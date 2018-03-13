Dolphins to sign Albert Wilson on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Dolphins were tabbed as the favorites to land wide receiver Albert Wilson in free agency on Monday night and the deal is set to move forward when the league year starts on Wednesday afternoon.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Dolphins plan to sign Wilson to a three-year, $24 million deal. The Dolphins are also expected to finalize a trade sending wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Browns on Wednesday.

Wilson, who came in at No. 67 on PFT‘s list of the top free agents, is coming off his most productive NFL season. He caught 42 passes for 554 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs in 2017 and all of those numbers mark career bests for a player who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker are also on hand at wide receiver for the Dolphins, who are expected to make another big move on Wednesday by releasing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.