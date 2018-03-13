Donald Stephenson headed to the Browns

Getty Images

Offensive tackle Donald Stephenson has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Browns, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Stephenson’s signing provides a backup plan in case left tackle Joe Thomas decides to retire. The Browns await word from Thomas about his future.

Thomas has said earlier this week his decision was “based purely on my health.”

Stephenson, 29, started a total of 16 games at right tackle in his two seasons in Denver. He previously spent four years in Kansas City and made 21 starts.