Donte Moncrief expected to sign with Jaguars

Wide receiver Donte Moncrief is reportedly set to leave the Colts, but he’ll be staying in the AFC South.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Moncrief is expected to sign with the Jaguars when free agency officially opens on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the second move the Jaguars have made at receiver this week. They also reportedly reached an agreement to re-sign Marqise Lee, but Allen Robinson is set to sign with the Bears after the Jaguars opted against using a franchise tag to keep him under their control.

Moncrief was a third-round pick by the Colts in 2014 and caught 96 passes over his first two seasons in the league. His production dipped over the last two seasons as Moncrief dealt with shoulder and ankle injuries, so the Jaguars may be hoping that a return to health leads to a return to the kind of on-field success he enjoyed earlier in his career.