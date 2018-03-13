Drew Brees: It wasn’t like I was going anywhere

Getty Images

Drew Brees had no interest in leaving New Orleans. The Saints knew it, and 31 other teams knew it.

Still, Brees said he was offered “a lot more elsewhere.”

He stayed for a two-year, $50 million deal, not wanting to kill the Saints’ cap by maxing out his contract, he said.

“It wasn’t like I was going anywhere,” Brees reiterated again Tuesday afternoon on WWLA FM, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. “I’ve made that clear from Day 1.”

Brees, 39, said after the loss to the Vikings in the divisional round that he wanted to remain with the Saints, and obviously it worked out that way.