Eagles adding Haloti Ngata on one-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 13, 2018, 11:08 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Eagles continue to add veteran parts to their defensive line, building on what was already a strength.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Eagles will sign veteran nose tackle Haloti Ngata on a one-year deal tomorrow.

The 34-year-old Ngata suffered a torn biceps in Week Five last season and finished the year on the Lions’ IR.

The Eagles also traded for defensive end Michael Bennett for pass-rush help, but Ngata fills a need for a run-stopper.

Beau Allen is headed to free agency and could cash in, so the Eagles were wise to find a veteran to fill that slot.

17 responses to “Eagles adding Haloti Ngata on one-year deal

  5. I don’t understand. He’s a 2-gap/1-technique guy (I think) who lacks any speed or pass rush – how does that fit into Schwarz’s Wide-9 where a DT is expected to be a 1-gap/3-technique (I think)?

    Or is he a run only lineman?

  7. Damn. He doesn’t have to do much other than be big on run downs and keep a blocker off Fletcher Cox

  10. Poor TyLawspicks is living in a world where his team didn’t just get beat by a superior team with their back up QB. Can you imagine what Carson would have done to that sad defense you cheaters had? But it’s fine, you can be bitter little man. However, just to educate yourself go and look up Ngata’s stats over the last three years. Then realize that a smarter GM than yours just picked up another big reliable piece to repeat while you were once again beaten to a player that Cheatchick wanted like Bennett. Best of luck next year with a 41 year old QB, no running game, a crap defense, and new coordinators.

  11. tylawspick6 says:
    He’s done. He’s been done for years. Poor guy.

    –It’s obvious you haven’t seen him play. Still one of the better run stoppers in the league. Nice signing for Philly, hate to see him go.

  13. tylawspick6 says:

    March 13, 2018 at 11:16 am

    He’s done. He’s been done for years. Poor guy.

    Poor bitter Pats fan….it’ll be ok pal….there is always next year

  14. Beau Allen has better numbers over the last few years , was injury free, and is much younger.
    Not an upgrade no matter how you slice it.

  16. jucam1 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:28 am
    —————–

    Stats are for losers. And, Nick Foles is not a back up. He was an MVP candidate a few years back and played a great game, out playing Brady.

    When you’re a 34 year old load off a blown out ACL from a couple years back, and your team cuts you, you’re done. At best, he’s a cap invite and a guy who can take on some snaps in preseason.

    As for my team, we’ll be in the 8th straight AFC Title game, likely a lot healthier since it’s an even season, and we’ll see how it goes from there.

    The team is young and up and coming, while playing in Super Bowls.

    2 2nd rd picks, no stolen 1st rder this year by cheater Goodell, so all will be well in the draft room.

    But, Philly is busy “”restructuring” contracts already and signing vets who are clearly done. Congrats on your 1 championship. We don’t expect any more for many more decades.

