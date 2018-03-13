Eagles restructure Lane Johnson’s contract

Getty Images

The Eagles have carved out some more cap space by reworking right tackle Lane Johnson‘s contract.

According to multiple reports, Johnson has trimmed his base salary for the 2018 season from $10.25 million to $790,000. The rest of the money will be converted to a signing bonus, so Johnson will see the same amount of money.

The difference comes in his cap hit, which will shrink by $7.5 million. That’s money the Eagles can use as they work to both get under the cap and create space to make other moves in the coming days.

Johnson has three years left on his current deal and Tuesday’s restructuring will make for a bigger cap hit during those seasons. That may require more shuffling in the future for the Eagles, but they’re concerning themselves with the short term for now.