Eric Weddle: Sam Bradford has been paid more for nothing than any player

Getty Images

Ravens safety Eric Weddle is not impressed with the Cardinals’ decision to sign quarterback Sam Bradford.

Responding to news of Bradford being slated to make $20 million this year in Arizona, Weddle wrote on Twitter that the contract was stupid.

“So dumb. Bradford has been paid more for nothing than anyone in history of NFL,” Weddle wrote.

Weddle has a point: As the first overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, before the current rookie wage scale was implemented, Bradford got a six-year, $78 million deal. In 2016, Bradford signed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Eagles, who traded him to the Vikings six months later. And now Bradford gets another $20 million this year with the Cardinals.

That’s a lot of money for a quarterback who has never been to a Pro Bowl, never led a team to the playoffs and never had a 4,000-yard season, or a 25-touchdown season. But Bradford keeps persuading teams to pay him. Maybe some day he’ll live up to that pay.