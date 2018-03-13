Falcons extend Leon McFadden, Austin Pasztor

Getty Images

The Falcons have retained a couple of players who were set to become free agents tomorrow.

Atlanta signed cornerback Leon McFadden and offensive lineman Austin Pasztor to one-year extensions, the team announced today.

The 27-year-old McFadden has been a well-traveled cornerback, paying for the Browns, Jets, 49ers, Cardinals, Giants and Cowboys before ending up in Atlanta last year.

Pasztor, also 27, started all 16 games for the Browns in 2016 but was only a bit player for the Falcons in 2017.