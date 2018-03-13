Falcons prepared to sit out most of free agency

Getty Images

While other teams are already throwing cash around at new guys, the Falcons appear prepared to relax for most of this free agent period.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons aren’t expected to do much at all in the market, focusing on their own guys as the market prepares to open tomorrow afternoon.

That doesn’t mean they’re not planning on spending any money, as they’re working on an extension for quarterback Matt Ryan (who probably wants to see what Kirk Cousins gets first).

“Matt Ryan’s situation has some role in dictating where we are and how creative we are and how we can re-sign some of our other players in free agency,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said. “Anytime that you’re signing a top-tier quarterback, you’re going to be faced with complications. That’s just the way it is.”

The Falcons have made some minor moves, but don’t appear to be prepared to make more cap room at the moment to pursue outside free agents. That could change when Ryan signs his deal, as his 2018 cap number will drop significantly from its current $21.6 million.