Running back Isaiah Crowell has agreed to a three-year deal with the Jets, sources tell PFT.

Matt Forte, the Jets’ second-leading rusher, has retired. Their leading rusher, Bilal Powell, turns 30 in October.

Crowell, 25, spent four seasons in Cleveland. He had 737 carries for 3,118 yards and 21 touchdowns, while catching 96 passes for 770 yards and one touchdown.

