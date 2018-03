Getty Images

The Jaguars announced they have re-signed receiver Shane Wynn.

Wynn originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and has spent time with the Browns, Jets, Chargers and Saints.

He was on the Jaguars’ practice squad for the first 12 weeks of the 2016 season before being activated to the 53-player roster. Wynn played in five games that season.

In 2017, Wynn was placed on injured/reserve prior to the start of the regular season.