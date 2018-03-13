Ja’Wuan James remains under contract in Miami

Getty Images

It appears Ja’Wuan James is staying in Miami. In an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon, the Dolphins right tackle wrote “we got some unfinished business to take care of.”

James was scheduled to make $9.34 million in the option year of his rookie deal, a price the team apparently didn’t want to pay as Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported Monday the Dolphins had presented James with a contract offer.

The Broncos inquired about a potential trade for James, but the Dolphins told Denver they were keeping him, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

So it appears the former first-round pick will remain in Miami, but at what price?