Jets add best available cornerback, Trumaine Johnson

Getty Images

The best cornerback available in free agency is heading to the Jets.

Trumaine Johnson has agreed to terms with the Jets, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old Johnson has played his entire NFL career with the Rams. He played each of the last two seasons on the franchise tag, and it’s not surprising that this year he went to the team with the most available cap space. The Jets promised to be active at the start of free agency, and by signing Johnson, they’ve significantly improved their team.

Johnson was the best cornerback and No. 10 player overall in our Free Agent Top 100.