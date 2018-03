Getty Images

The Jets continued to add pieces to their defense Tuesday night..

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have agreed to a deal with Titans linebacker Avery Williamson.

He could replace free agent Demario Davis inside, and adds to a productive day for the Jets.

They’ve also added cornerback Trumaine Johnson and two quarterbacks (Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater), checking off a number of boxes for a team that needs the help.