Jets keep quarterback Josh McCown

Getty Images

After all the talk about the Jets making a splash in free agency, instead their new quarterback will be their old quarterback.

Josh McCown is staying with the Jets on a one-year contract.

That will come as a disappointment to some Jets fans, who were hoping to win the Kirk Cousins derby. But when Cousins chose the Vikings, sticking with McCown was probably the best option for the Jets.

But McCown will be 39 in July, and the Jets are going to need to find a young quarterback to replace him, sooner rather than later. Although they still have Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, they’re likely to draft the quarterback they hope will be the long-term answer in the first round of next month’s draft.