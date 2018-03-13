Jimmy Graham set to sign with Packers

Getty Images

The Packers said they were going to take a different approach to free agency under General Manager Brian Gutekunst and that approach has reportedly yielded its first fruit.

According to multiple reports, the Packers have agreed to terms with tight end Jimmy Graham on a three-year contract. As with all the agreements being struck during the “legal tampering” window, Graham’s deal can’t become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

The Packers had a vacancy at tight end after last year’s Martellus Bennett signing went south midway through the year and Graham gives Aaron Rodgers a big target to shoot for in the coming season. There’s been speculation that the Packers might move on from either Randall Cobb or Jordy Nelson for cap reasons and the departure of either wideout would make the presence of Graham even more significant.

The Saints were trying to lure Graham back to New Orleans and quarterback Drew Brees mentioned the tight end in his first comments after signing a new deal on Tuesday. They’ll have to look elsewhere for help at tight end as long as Graham’s deal with Green Bay moves forward as planned.