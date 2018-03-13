John Brown expected to sign with Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens are expected to sign receiver John Brown, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cardinals made Brown a third-round pick in 2014, and he topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2015. He was diagnosed with the sickle-cell trait in 2016 and has had the same number of starts, fewer catches, fewer yards and fewer touchdowns the past two seasons combined than he did in 2015.

Brown, 27, made only 21 receptions for 299 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The Ravens can’t seem to solve their receiver problem. They again desperately have a need at the position with Mike Wallace a free agent, Jeremy Maclin a possible cut and Breshad Perriman having not lived up to first-round expectations.