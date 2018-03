Getty Images

Linebacker Josh Bynes is expected to re-sign with the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Bynes, 28, was one of the Cardinals’ priorities in free agency.

Bynes didn’t sign with Arizona until August 5, but he appeared in 14 games with one start. He had 27 tackles, an interception, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

He is a seven-year veteran, spending three years in Baltimore and three in Detroit.