Kirk Cousins has a film crew documenting his free agency experience

Getty Images

Tom Brady isn’t the only NFL quarterback who has a camera crew documenting his life.

Kirk Cousins, who is expected to sign a huge contract in the coming days, has decided to document all of it with a film crew following him around as he explores his options in free agency.

“We are opening up our home to allow a behind-the-scenes look into what really transpires before the contract number scrolls across the bottom line of ESPN,” Cousins told Adam Schefter.

It is unclear where the footage will eventually air, but Cousins has a website that has already drawn attention once in his free agency journey, when he tagged the Jets and Vikings in a farewell post. That would be a natural place to post this video footage, which should be of interest — especially to the team that eventually signs Cousins.