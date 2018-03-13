Kirk Cousins will be the highest-paid player in NFL history (for at least a little while)

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
Getty Images

Step aside, Jimmy. There’s a new king of the All-Time Highest Paid Player Mountain. Or at least there will be on Thursday.

Per multiple reports, quarterback Kirk Cousins will sign a three-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings. That’s an average of $28 million per year, $500,000 per year more than Jimmy Garoppolo will earn per year.

The deal for Cousins also will be fully guaranteed, which means that the Vikings will have to pay mostly all of that money into escrow at signing, as part of an outdated rule aimed at protecting players from potentially insolvent teams.

Cousins will never be insolvent. He made $19.95 million in 2016 and $23.94 million in 2017, and he’ll make another $84 million over the next three. That’s a total of $127.89 million and an average of $25.578 million.

The deal also ensures that Cousins will hit the market again in three years, at the age of 32. For most quarterbacks, that’s still smack dab in the middle of the heart of their prime.

And while some may say Cousins should have opted for another year or two of security, it would have been a mirage if it weren’t fully guaranteed. Most teams insist on a couple of non-guaranteed back-end years that inevitable fail to reflect fair value. Cousins avoided giving the Vikings the ability to squat on him at a lower number.

As to the possibility that Cousins won’t be attractive in three years based on his performance over the next three, a couple of non-guaranteed years wouldn’t have mattered, because the Vikings would have cut him.

Permalink 87 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

87 responses to “Kirk Cousins will be the highest-paid player in NFL history (for at least a little while)

  12. Still don’t see why any team and I mean ANY team will pay a guy that amount of money when his record against a team with a winning record is only 4-19, this peddler is gonna collapse the QB market in regards to pay when he becomes the second coming of Brock Osweiler….

  14. HAHAHAHA. YES – Minnesota is going to do it. Captain Kirk – Minnesota Indoor Football Savior. I CANNOT wait to watch this thing crash and burn!! Mn just set itself up for salary cap jail for the forseeable future. Welcome back to earth SKOLERS. Hope you enjoyed that one year.

  15. And that will officially end the legend of Teddy Bridgewater as a Viking. Good luck to him. Hope he proves us all wrong and he has a great career.

  16. Before everyone gets too excited, just hold on. There’s a 95% chance there will be an article stating that it’s not all guaranteed. After 3-4 articles we will know the true value of the contract.

  17. Kurt Cousins was never better than Robert Griffin. He can thank one thing for his rise.

    Skin color.

    RGIII was the more talented player and I thank GOD Cousins is gone. Loser QB when it matter. Perfect for his new loser franchise.

  18. Scary to have the Vikings commit financially to a player who hasn’t done much aside from good regular season stats. Folks here in Minny seem pretty much split down the middle on whether he’s worth it.

  21. amazing to look back a few years that Cousins was the scrubby overachieving mid-card draft pick fighting for gametime behind the savior of heaven and earth in Robert Griffin III. and now the Redskins have neither, RG3 is out of the league, and Cousins has grossed Peyton Manning money. good for him…

  24. he’ll have 2 really good receivers, a solid TE and a good running game. More than he had in Washington. Still even with the upgrades I’d be nervous if I were a viking fan.

    If were the GM I would have franchised Case Keenum to see if he’d improve on last year. Is cousins really an upgrade? Vikings don’t need their QB to throw for 4000 plus yards to win.

  26. I love how the naysayers will say Cousins isn’t worth his big contract (and he’s probably not). But many of those same people have no problem with Garoppolo’s big contract. At least with Cousins, he’s started 57 games and has thrown for over 16,000 yards and 100 TDs. Meanwhile Jimmy G has started just 7 games, thrown for 2,200 yards and 12 TDs. How does that justify $27.5 million per year? If you think this is nuts, just wait until its time to pay Rodgers, Wilson, Ryan, Newton, etc.

  27. One playoff game for the Redskins (lost) in four years with Cousins as their starter. I’d say “franchise qb” might be a little premature. Win something first.

  30. People calling Cousins overrated haven’t taken a hard look at his numbers and rating. Sure, he threw a ton of interceptions his first crack at starting, but his last three years have been pretty darned good, and that’s with a very mediocre offense. The Broncos should have pressed harder to get him, he’s way better than Keenum.

  31. I would rather overpay for Cousins than be stuck without a viable option at QB, i.e. the Cardnials are said to be kicking the tires on Mike Glennon.

  33. Wellman says:
    March 13, 2018 at 12:47 pm
    Hope they have enough money left to fix their defense. Thats actually where their weakness they needed to address has been.
    *****
    Not sure where you’re getting your info…the Vikings had the #1 defense in the NFL last year. If that’s their weakness, then I guess 31 other NFL teams are even weaker.

  36. I don’t know if Kirk Cousins is the missing piece necessary to push the Vikings over the top and win them a Super Bowl, all I know is that 86 million is A LOT of money to give to a QB who only has 1 winning season under his belt as a full time starter and 0 playoff wins.

  39. Now that the QB carousel is starting to slow down…who is still looking for a QB? Cards, Jets…who else?

    BTW…this is getting out of control and is not sustainable. Know lots of folks that have stopped buying season tickets. When will it all come tumbling down?

  41. The Vikings will seal their fate for the next eight years if they sign Cousins. Spielman has done some good things, but if this does not pan out, he should and will be fired. It is a team game, and the Vikings have a lot of holes to fill on the line and no line depth. They already had to let Serles go. He was an adequate depth guy. They need to make a trade to get some picks and draft quality O-line to help Cousins. We all saw what he was in Washington. He can’t get it done and he won’t with the Vikings either. You heard it here first. I love this team, but I can’t support a bonehead move like this. I realize the window is now, but Keenum could have given them a three year run at half the money and allowed the team to shore up the other weaknesses. I predict 7-9 and no playoffs next year. Shaking my head.

  44. 4,000 yard passer on a 13-3 team with the #1 Defense (most days, anyways).
    Vikings should be a top 3 Super Bowl contender now. It looks like Philly, New Orleans and Minnesota in the NFC again, although the Rams will be tough again too. Should be interesting….

  45. Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater are all better than this clown. And of course Drew Brees is better than all of them put together.

    Congrats, Vikes fans. And don’t look behind you, that’s the Bears gaining on you.

    #skoldat

  46. revelation123 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Fully guaranteed? Denver’s Case Keenum deal was much more team friendly.
    ________________________________________________________________________

    Team friendly to the Vikings, who didn’t pay $18mm for a decent backup

  47. Logicalvoice…..You are anything but….cripes….RG3 sucked ASS! I don’t think this will work out for the Vikes, but FFS, he is and always has been better than BOB.

  48. Over his 3 years as a starter, Cousins has ranked top ten in every meaningful QB category. He’s proved he can play at a high level even with a bad team. Now he goes to a place where he has a good defense and running game to support him. This is a great move by the Vikings (I’m not a Vikings fan or Cousins family member, just calling it as I see it) and they will contend for the SB for the foreseeable future. For those criticizing Cousins for not winning anything, I give you Matthew Stafford who has played a lot longer and has gotten to one more playoff game than Cousins. I give you Drew Brees who was the QB of a losing team for 3 seasons before the Saints finally fixed their defense and running game. Cousins is not the reason the Redskins were a bad team. He excelled in spite of the fact they had little around him. He is going to thrive in Minnesota because he works his butt off and wants to be great. Vikings fans should be really excited and optimistic about the future.

  49. Rodgers walks into A Barr says:
    March 13, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    If he performs, Vikings will extend him another 3-5 years in 2020.
    __________________________________________________

    How did that broken collarbone work out for the Vikings? Gee, so sorry, lol.

  50. While Keenum did fine for the Vikes last year, he also missed many opportunities when receivers broke wide open, and he threw some boneheaded pics, the biggest being in the NFCC game. Fans and especially coaches saw Keenums ceiling in 2017. Hopefully Cousins is a smarter and more accurate version of Keenum, which is apparently what Spielman and Zimmer think.

  51. $84 million fully guaranteed! Astonishing! If I was a NFL player, (had the talent just not the height), I would hire Kirk Cousins’ agent McCartney!

  52. Everybody is talking about his record against good teams. Vikings are better then the Redskins in any year Kirk was there. So with a GREAT team behind him. Sky is the limit.

    SKOL

  54. We’ll now have to listen to the Barneys tell us all offseason how great they are with Cousins and that they’ll be winning the next 3 Super Bowls.

    Then the regular season will hit and they’ll return to their bottom feeding ways and as usual, have nothing left to do by mid season but bash the Packers and any other team they don’t like.

  56. I’ll withhold judgement until we see how it works out. NOBODY thought Keenum would do as well as he did but by golly, he sure did it. I’ve said from day one I would have rolled with Keenum as my projected starter, Teddy as my projected backup, and let them battle it out in camp. But what do I know?

    Well, I do know one thing… if Keenum leads the Broncos to the same level he led the Vikings, and if Cousins leads the Vikings to the same level he led the Redskins, the fan base will be storming the castle with pitchforks and torches.

  58. 3 years is the shelf life of this Vikings team, especially the defense, so the deal makes sense.

    Give it a few months and Rodgers and Ryan will both be over $30 million. It’s just how it is with the nfl these days. You’re going to shell out a lot for a QB. It’s manageable though, because the nfl cap increases every season.

  61. Those making it out like Cousins fleeced the Vikings aren’t paying attention. Stafford’s contract called for a $50m signing bonus and $92m guaranteed. Through the first three years of his deal Stafford will take home $87m, $3m more than Cousins. The last 2- 3 year of these longer term, non-guaranteed QB contracts are usually scrapped anyway by a re-negotiation. Sure Cousins becomes a FA after three seasons but give me the $92m guaranteed up front.

  63. Cousins has never won anything. But then again, he’s been playing for the Redskins. Nobody has been able to reach their potential in Washington. No coach. No GM. No player. Cousins should thrive in Minnesota. The coach, GM, the scouts, and all the Vikings’ players are thriving. It’s going from one extreme to the other. Literally. I wouldn’t pay that much for Cousins, but who am I to second guess Rick Spielman? He just went 13-3 without a top QB. Now he has one. We think. We hope.

  65. As a Viking fan, this is extremely disappointing, especially with that price tag. I hope I’m wrong about this, but I believe this move is going to cost Rick Spielman his job before the end of this contract.

    Case Keenum played lights out last season, winning 12 of the 13 games that the Vikings won, plus that playoff win, and the Vikings ditch the guy for someone who had more fumbles and interceptions, and has performed dismally against playoff oppoents? Many Viking fans wanted Spielman gone after his decision to pick Christian Ponder with the 12th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

    I hope I’m wrong, but this looks like a colossal mistake.

  66. Tough spot for the Vikings – faced with spending a colossal sum of money to set up a scenario where anything less than making it to the Super Bowl right away is a big disappointment. That’s a really small target to hit and really deep to be sunk into the weapon you hope will hit it.

  68. How much better is this guy than Keenum?? Really and brings a loosing record to boot and pay him more than Drew Brees got stupid. They should have kept team chemistry with Keenum and spent money on O linemen, then draft a QB….

  69. I’m a Teddy fan but people are crazy to say Cousins is a bad signing. The money is the going rate for a starting quarterback with a bit of a track record. His talent may not be that much better than the other options, but the other options have more risk. If you want to win the Super Bowl while the window is open, you have to minimize risk. Everyone loves Case Keenum but what did you think of him last year at this time? Cousins has the tools and now he’s in a great situation. He’s going to do well.

  70. For 84 million guaranteed, the Barneys picked themselves up the 3rd best QB in the NFC North.
    A sub .500 signal caller that carried his team to the postseason once. (0-1)
    Where he was subsequently hammered by the Packers.
    skoLOL!!!

  74. I wanted Keenum instead of Cousins in order to keep all of our players in Minnesota and was blasted with thumbs downs. All of the Cousins news less than a week ago was 85% pro Cousins. Last 2 days all Cousins posts are 85% negative. Nothing we can do now except watch Keenum and Cousins this coming season and find out what’s what.

  75. Paying a non franchise QB, franchise money is poor decision making. Kirk is as good as his supporting cast. When he had a good offense around him, he was good. When he had a poor offense around him, he was poor. Franchise QBs elevate the players around them and can carry teams. Kirk has never been able to demonstrate that. Minnesota is a good destination for him because of the offensive talent, however to overpay him, means they are going to short change either the offense or defense down the road, and he isn’t going to be able to carry the team.

  76. logicalvoicesays says:
    March 13, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Kurt Cousins was never better than Robert Griffin. He can thank one thing for his rise.

    Skin color.

    RGIII was the more talented player and I thank GOD Cousins is gone. Loser QB when it matter. Perfect for his new loser franchise.

    —-

    Facts refute everything you have said. Quite simply, there is no comparison with what Cousins did and the pretender, the Great Gimmick, supposedly did.

    Do you realize, Schmuck, that in 2012 that Cousins saved your beloved’s bacon – in the game that the Great Gimmick left due to injury, the Redskins were losing and not playing well at all against the eventual Super Bowl Champs, the Baltimore Murdering Black Birds. Cousins won that game. And then Cousins won his first start to provide two wins to the season that were needed to get the Redskins in the playoffs.

    As far as your racist whines, you are the kind of pig that has had me adjust my own sense of white guilt from actually caring about black issues to throwing my hands up in a double middle finger salute and to tell your ilk to go pound sand.

    Cousins was not chosen because he was mushroom white.

    He was chosen because the Great Gimmick could not run a two minute offense, was Mr. Three and Out, could not throw touchdown passes above the lowest percentile of competence, was uncoachable, arrogant, and foolish – could not read a defense – could not spot a pass rush – and could not win games after his gimmick had worn off.

    You can continue to wish for a second coming of the Great Gimmick, but you are seeking incompetence personified. And that makes you one giant fool.

  77. Frankly, Cousins is a great businessman in his ability to monetize his skill-set. Good for him.

  78. At this point…JUST SIGN A DAMN CONTRACT WITH SOMEBODY, SOMEWHERE! Enough of this for a guy who now must win the NFCC or else he will be labeled a bust!!!

  80. It came down to franchised Keenum for $24 mil or $28 mil for Cousins. DeFilippo made the decision to go with Capt Kirk. 4 mil difference for a better skill set that fits his system. Hopefully this is the chance for the Vikings to finally get over the hump.

  82. Minnesota’s wonderful QB situation required dumping all three starters apparently.
    But don’t tell a Vikes fan that’s what just happened.

  85. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    March 13, 2018 at 1:16 pm
    They ONLY good thing out of this is that the Packers might pay Rodgers north of 30 million per year. Stupid move by the mortician.
    //////////////////////////////////

    The Packers have paid at or near the top of quarterback compensation for twenty-five years, managed the cap just fine, and owned the North Division in the process. What’s your point?

  86. @truthbetold109 it’s not like he’s going to get caught on tape with a hooker doing pot and coke. but if he does, florio says it doesn’t matter.

  87. “Kirk Cousins will be the highest-paid player in NFL history” is the most insane headline you will ever read. I truly think the Vikings will absolutely regret this signing. Unbelievable.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!