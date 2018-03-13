Linebacker Paul Posluszny retires

Getty Images

The Jaguars have a promising young core of defensive players, and one of their mentors is walking away.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times Union, veteran linebacker Paul Posluszny is retiring after 11 seasons.

With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands,” he wrote. “I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the NFL. I love the game of football so much, and I know there is truly only one acceptable way to play. Knowing I can no longer compete at a level that I find acceptable, I have chosen to end my football career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I cherished every moment of my NFL career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played. I anxiously look forward to next football season to arrive, but this time with the sole focus of being a great husband and father for my loving family.

The 33-year-old signed with the Jaguars in 2011 and endured the lean years, and then was moved out of the middle on an every down basis when Myles Jack was ready to take over there. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent tomorrow.

He played his first four years with the Bills, and retires second on the Jaguars’ all-time tackle list with 973, trailing only Daryl Smith (1,089).