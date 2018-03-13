Lions set to add Christian Jones to linebacking corps

Getty Images

The Lions are set to make moves at linebacker once the new league year opens on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after word broke of their plans to sign Devon Kennard, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Lions also expect to sign Christian Jones. It is reportedly a two-year deal for Jones in Detroit.

The Lions have gotten several looks at Jones over the last four years as he’s been a regular in the Bears lineup. He signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and has missed one game since joining the team.

Jones made 11 starts for the Bears last season and also took part in over 55 percent of the team’s special teams snaps. He ended the year with 90 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.