Malcolm Butler expected to sign with Titans

AP

Malcolm Butler will be leaving New England and playing for a former Patriot.

Butler is planning to sign with the Titans, according to multiple reports.

In Tennessee, Butler will play for new head coach Mike Vrabel, who played for Bill Belichick in New England. Despite Butler’s inauspicious ending in New England, Vrabel apparently likes what Butler can do in his defense.

Butler’s tenure in New England will be remembered for two Super Bowls: The win over the Seahawks in which he grabbed the game-clinching interception, and last month’s loss to the Eagles in which he was benched for reasons that remain unclear.

Butler was the No. 17 player in our Free Agent Top 100.