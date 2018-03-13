Marcus Mariota working with his targets in California

Getty Images

The Titans haven’t made any moves of note yet.

But they’re hoping they’re getting better this week regardless.

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, quarterback Marcus Mariota has brought five of his pass-catchers to California for some chemistry building workouts.

Included in the group are wide receivers Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis, Tajae Sharpe, Taywan Taylor, and tight end Jonnu Smith.

They’re spending the week with Mariota working out and throwing and catching, in advance of the Titans offseason program starting April 9.

It’s a good head start for Mariota, who lost part of last offseason while recovering from a broken fibula. Of course, they can’t know what kind of routes they’ll be running under new coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, since coaches aren’t allowed to have those kinds of conversations with players yet.

But since the players can’t do anything about acquiring more talent, they’re at least working to make what they have more cohesive.