Marqise Lee staying with Jaguars

Allen Robinson is on his way to Chicago, but another Jaguars wide receiver will be staying in Jacksonville.

According to multiple reports, Marqise Lee will sign a new deal with the Jaguars ahead of the official start of free agency on Wednesday.

Lee joined Robinson as a second-round pick in 2014 and got off to a slower start than his teammate while missing nine games over his first two seasons. Lee’s productivity has picked up over the last two years, however, and he led the team with 56 catches during the 2017 season. He added seven catches for 69 yards in the postseason.

Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and Allen Hurns are also under contract at receiver for the Jaguars,