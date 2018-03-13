Mike Glennon on the radar of Cardinals

AP

Maybe Mike Glennon has a sister there.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cardinals apparently will have some interest in former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon when he is officially released and he’s officially available tomorrow.

That’s a huge step down from the parenthetical interest they apparently had in guys such as Kirk Cousins and Case Keenum.

But the Cardinals weren’t able to get into a bidding war for Cousins, despite the fact he has a sister in the Phoenix area. And the Broncos moved quickly to get Keenum to agree to a deal.

The Cardinals have a blank slate at quarterback, with Carson Palmer retired and Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert unrestricted free agents.

Glennon might not be much of an upgrade. His signing by the Bears last year was, for lack of a better word, unfortunate. He got a three-year, $45 million deal and started four games before they gave the job to Mitchell Trubisky.

Glennon has a career 6-16 record.

The Cardinals have the 15th overalll pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.