Nickell Robey-Coleman will stay with Rams

Getty Images

The Rams added a couple of cornerbacks in trades earlier this month and they’ll team the newcomers with a holdover from this year’s secondary.

The Rams scheduled a conference call Wednesday with Nickell Robey-Coleman, which suggested that the cornerback would be remaining with the team rather than hitting the open market. His agents confirmed that a short time later when they said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that their client is “extremely happy” to remain with the team.

It is a three-year deal for the slot corner and has a potential value of more than $15.75 million with $8 million in guaranteed money.

Robey-Coleman should join Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib in three-cornerback sets for the Rams and that shapes up to be a strong group for defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to put in front of opposing passing games this season.